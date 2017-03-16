Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The library is opening a little early this year!

At the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 premiere, TVGuide.com asked the Season 9 contestants -- including Sasha Velour, Peppermint, Aja, Shea Coulee and Eureka O'Hara -- to put on their reading glasses and give fans a preview of what to expect when the library officially opens this season.

So what happened when the queens were asked to read the Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump, the perennially charming Emma Stone and everyone's favorite garbage dweller Oscar the Grouch? Well, let's just say that some of the queens should probably stick to lip syncing -- except for Shea Coulee, who easily snatched the wigs right off her competition.

Check out their best reads in the video above! RuPaul's Drag Race returns Friday, March 24 at 8/7c on VH1.