The road to hell is paved with good intentions on this week's Riverdale.

In Thursday's new episode, Betty (Lili Reinhart) decides to throw Jughead (Cole Sprouse) a surprise birthday party despite the fact the show's self-styled outcast would rather just share a booth with Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) at Pop's and pray everyone just ignores (or maybe even forgets) it's his big day.

Of course, because this is Riverdale -- or more accurately, because this is high school -- the small, intimate celebration quickly spirals out of control in a way that only Bogey Lowenstein or Cady Heron possibly could have predicted.

Check out the exclusive clip above and find out what madness Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) has in store when Riverdale airs Thursday at 9/8c on The CW.

