Jason Blossom may not be the only casualty of Riverdale's freshman season when all is said and done.

During a recent press screening of the show's next two episodes, which feature Molly Ringwald as Archie's mother Mary, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa addressed the rumor that first began swirling during WonderCon, which is that a second death is looming.

"Yes, there is truth to that rumor," Aguirre-Sacasa said, later noting that if the rumored death happens, it will go on to set up the show's already-ordered second season.

Unfortunately, the showrunner was not willing to confirm whether or not any of the actors in attendance -- KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones), Luke Perry (Fred Andrews) or Skeet Ulrich (F.P. Jones) -- could be the show's latest victim. (Though it's probably safe to assume Archie won't be killed off his own show -- at least not until he learns who Bob Dylan is, anyway.)

However, Aguirre-Sacasa was a bit more forthcoming when discussing the show's upcoming season finale, which he described as being "the ultimate Riverdale episode."

"It has all of the different elements that are great about the show combined into one, meaning there's music in it, there's romance, there's suspense and horror," he said. "A lot of it will focus on the relationships... on Betty and Jughead and Archie and Veronica."

Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

