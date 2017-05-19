The first season of The CW's soapy high school drama Riverdale just ended, but details about the show's second season are already emerging. This is good news, because we need something to keep our minds off that shocking final scene in which Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) was shot in the chest at Pop's Diner, knocking over the final domino that will plunge the town into darkness.

Although we don't yet know Fred's fate -- because, if the show's stars are to be believed, they don't even know his fate -- there's still a lot to discuss. Here's everything we know so far about what's coming down the pike:

Dark Archie is coming. Quite predictably, Archie's (KJ Apa) life will be flipped upside down by his father's shooting. Although Fred's future is unclear at the moment, no matter what happens next season, it's going to change Archie's life forever. According to Apa, things are going to be dark. "He wants vengeance, pretty much," Apa tells TVGuide.com. "I believe he's going to go to all ends to get to the bottom of it. We're going to see a really different side to him."

Archie/Veronica won't be smooth sailing. His father being shot is predictably going to send ripples through Archie's entire life, which means fans shouldn't be surprised if everyone's favorite redhead begins to pull away from his brand new girlfriend as a result. The good news (or bad news, depending on which side of the love triangle you cling to) is that Veronica (Camila Mendes) won't be giving up on Archie quite so easily and will be fighting for him. (You've seen his abs, wouldn't you fight for those?)

Will we see Archie vs. Jughead? "I think that's kind of where it's headed," Cole Sprouse tells us. "Jughead is going to be placed in the center of two worlds; he's got his foot on the North Side and his foot on the South Side, and that places him in a kind of dilemma. [With] Archie and Jughead, we're going to be discussing social circumstances that force a person to do bad [things]. ... That's really going to be Jughead's dilemma this next season."

As for Apa, he's definitely rooting for a clash between the two best friends, but he also wouldn't be upset to see them bond more, either.

No one is coming between Betty and Veronica. Betty (Lili Reinhart) was surprisingly supportive when she found out in the finale that Archie and Veronica had secretly begun dating, and according to Mendes, the girls' friendship is going to be as strong as ever next season. "Betty and Veronica are forever. Nothing is ever going to break them apart, especially not a boy," she says.

Hiram is coming, and he's bringing more conflict. The ominous presence of Hiram Lodge loomed large over Riverdale's first season despite the fact he was never once seen on screen. That will change when a newly-released-from-prison Hiram, played by Mark Conseulos, arrives in town in Season 2 and begins to stir the pot. Given the way Veronica felt about daddy dearest by the end of the show's first season, fans should expect there to be conflict between Hiram and Veronica, Hiram and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) Hiram and Archie, and if we're being honest, probably Hiram and just about everybody.

Way more Josie! With the exception of a brief look into her home life and a handful of Josie and the Pussycats performances, the show's first season didn't allow much time for everyone's favorite Riverdale singer (sorry, Archie). But that's going to change in Season 2! According to Ashleigh Murray, Josie will be involved more with the core four and Cheryl in Season 2. She's also not going to be left out of the hormonal teen drama. "There's going to be a love interest -- possibly in Reggie," Murray tells TVGuide.com. "There's going to be a lot going on for her."

Kevin's also getting a new love interest. After playing a supporting role in the first season, Casey Cott will be a series regular in Season 2, and that increased screentime means Kevin is moving on from Joaquin, his Serpent boyfriend who was really working with FP (Skeet Ulrich) to cover up Jason Blossom's murder. So look for Kevin to be getting a new love interest next season as well. Perhaps they can head to San Junipero together?

Riverdale returns for its second season at midseason on The CW.

Additional reporting by Alexander Zalben.