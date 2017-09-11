Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

One of the dangling threads hanging over from Jason Blossom's murder on Riverdale is the fate of FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), who was locked up in jail towards the end of Season 1. But can FP really chill behind bars while his best friend Fred's (Luke Perry) life hangs in the balance? We doubt it!

"That's something that we're going to address [this season]. Is FP going away for a long time for being an accessory? Is there a way they can get them out of that?" teases executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Given this thread of hope -- and the fact that Ulrich was recently upped to series regular -- we have a feeling that he'll be getting out of the clink sooner rather than later. But that doesn't necessarily mean FP will be getting off scot free after being arrested for obstruction and being an accessory to Jason Blossom's murder.

"We love Skeet and love all those stories with Jughead and FP," Sacasa said. "I will say that you do see FP [in Season 2] and in that case you do deal with the aftermath of the crime and the trial of FP Jones."

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)