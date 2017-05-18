Riverdale stunned fans when Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) was shot and left for dead in the Season 1 finale -- but that hasn't stopped Luke Perry from creating a Fred wish list for next season.

We still don't know if Fred is going to pull through being shot, but Perry is looking forward to hopefully getting to spend some more time with his on-screen son Archie (KJ Apa). They were able to do some construction in the first season, but Perry is looking forward to doing some more recreational things. Maybe camping? Fishing also sounds good, but after Archie broke his hand punching through Sweetwater River, Perry is looking to stay away from the ice.

According to Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Archie may be a bit preoccupied with a revenge mission and trying to track down who shot his father in Season 2. Maybe they can take a nice vacation together in Season 3?

We wish you the best of luck, Fred.

Riverdale returns to The CW this fall on Wednesdays at 8/7c.