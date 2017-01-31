

I still can't believe that Rihanna, one of the most famous and sexy people in the world, is going to be on A&E's People's Choice Award-winning but still relatively obscure and decidedly unsexy thriller Bates Motel. But this new Season 5 trailer shows that it's for real, and not just a figment of Norman Bates' (Freddie Highmore) twisted imagination.

The trailer is set to Radiohead's "Exit Music (for a Film)" and the song starts to get blended with the Psycho violins as Marion Crane (Robyn Rihanna Fenty) checks in to Bates Motel.

Marion Crane was originally played by Janet Leigh in Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic, whose timeline the prequel is about to meet. This is Bates Motel's final season.

Rihanna is great as an essentially silent performer in her music videos, but the verdict is still out on how good she is when she has to deliver dialogue (remember Battleship?). So it will be really interesting to watch how she does on Bates Motel. Which apparently she's on because she just loves the show. Could you imagine if Beyoncé was on Outlander? This is like if Beyoncé was on Outlander. Does anyone know if Beyoncé is an Outlander stan? Can we make that happen?

Bates Motel returns for its fifth and final season Monday, February 20 at 10/9c on A&E.