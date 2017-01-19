The cult of Outlander is strong: the romantic Starz drama won the 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Show, beating out long-running, massively popular shows The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy and The Walking Dead, as well as 2016's runaway surprise hit Stranger Things. (Though Grey's did pick up a win in the Favorite Network TV Drama category.)
Outlander also won Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series ,and Favorite Sci Fi/Fantasy Actor and Actress for Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.
The Big Bang Theory won Favorite Network TV Comedy and Favorite Comedic TV Actor for Jim Parsons.
A&E's Psycho prequel Bates Motel swept the categories in which it was nominated, winning Favorite Cable TV Drama and Favorite Cable Actor and Actress for Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga.
The full list of TV winners and nominees is below. The complete list of winners, including from the movies and music categories, can be found at People. Winners are in bold.
FAVORITE TV SERIES
The Big Bang Theory
Grey's Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara
Zooey Deschanel
FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA
The Americans
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA
The Blacklist
Criminal Minds
Law & Order: SVU
Lucifer
NCIS
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR
Chris O'Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon
Tom Selleck
FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Lopez
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES
Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Orange is the New Black
Power
FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES
Fuller House
The Mindy Project
Shameless
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR
Aziz Ansari
Dwayne Johnson
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas
FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS
Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker
Taylor Schilling
FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
Arrow
The Flash
Once Upon a Time
Supernatural
The Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW
American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES
Game of Thrones
Marvel's Luke Cage
Outlander
Stranger Things
Westworld
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Sam Heughan
Tyler Posey
FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown
FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars
Masterchef
The Voice
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST
Dr. Phil
Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM
The Chew
Good Morning America
The Talk
Today
The View
FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST
Conan O'Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW
American Dad!
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
The Simpsons
South Park
FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES
Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Matt LeBlanc
Milo Ventimiglia
FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES
Jordana Brewster
Kristen Bell
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo
FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY
American Housewife
The Good Place
The Great Indoors
Kevin Can Wait
Man with a Plan
Son of Zorn
Speechless
FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA
Bull
Conviction
Designated Survivor
The Exorcist
Frequency
Lethal Weapon
MacGyver
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Pitch
Pure Genius
This Is Us
Timeless