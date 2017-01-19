Share on Google Plus

The cult of Outlander is strong: the romantic Starz drama won the 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite TV Show, beating out long-running, massively popular shows The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy and The Walking Dead, as well as 2016's runaway surprise hit Stranger Things. (Though Grey's did pick up a win in the Favorite Network TV Drama category.)

Outlander also won Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series ,and Favorite Sci Fi/Fantasy Actor and Actress for Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

The Big Bang Theory won Favorite Network TV Comedy and Favorite Comedic TV Actor for Jim Parsons.

A&E's Psycho prequel Bates Motel swept the categories in which it was nominated, winning Favorite Cable TV Drama and Favorite Cable Actor and Actress for Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga.

Winter Preview: Where we left off with returning shows

The full list of TV winners and nominees is below. The complete list of winners, including from the movies and music categories, can be found at People. Winners are in bold.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander

FAVORITE TV SERIES

The Big Bang Theory

Grey's Anatomy

Outlander

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE NETWORK TV COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTOR

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Jim Parsons

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen

FAVORITE COMEDIC TV ACTRESS

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Vergara

Zooey Deschanel

FAVORITE NETWORK TV DRAMA

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey's Anatomy

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTOR

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

FAVORITE DRAMATIC TV ACTRESS

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

FAVORITE CABLE TV COMEDY

Atlanta

Baby Daddy

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

FAVORITE CABLE TV DRAMA

The Americans

Bates Motel

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTOR

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

FAVORITE CABLE TV ACTRESS

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA

The Blacklist

Criminal Minds

Law & Order: SVU

Lucifer

NCIS

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTOR

Chris O'Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon

Tom Selleck

FAVORITE TV CRIME DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Lopez

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush

FAVORITE PREMIUM DRAMA SERIES

Homeland

House of Cards

Narcos

Orange is the New Black

Power

FAVORITE PREMIUM COMEDY SERIES

Fuller House

The Mindy Project

Shameless

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTOR

Aziz Ansari

Dwayne Johnson

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Spacey

Nick Jonas

FAVORITE PREMIUM SERIES ACTRESS

Claire Danes

Jane Fonda

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker

Taylor Schilling

FAVORITE NETWORK SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

Arrow

The Flash

Once Upon a Time

Supernatural

The Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE CABLE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV SHOW

American Horror Story

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Teen Wolf

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE PREMIUM SCI-FI/FANTASY SERIES

Game of Thrones

Marvel's Luke Cage

Outlander

Stranger Things

Westworld

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTOR

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Sam Heughan

Tyler Posey

FAVORITE SCI-FI/FANTASY TV ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe

Emilia Clarke

Jennifer Morrison

Lauren Cohan

Millie Bobby Brown

FAVORITE COMPETITION TV SHOW

America's Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars

Masterchef

The Voice

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOST

Dr. Phil

Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly Ripa

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

FAVORITE DAYTIME TV HOSTING TEAM

The Chew

Good Morning America

The Talk

Today

The View

FAVORITE LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW HOST

Conan O'Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

FAVORITE ANIMATED TV SHOW

American Dad!

Bob's Burgers

Family Guy

The Simpsons

South Park

FAVORITE ACTOR IN A NEW TV SERIES

Damon Wayans

Kevin James

Kiefer Sutherland

Matt LeBlanc

Milo Ventimiglia

FAVORITE ACTRESS IN A NEW TV SERIES

Jordana Brewster

Kristen Bell

Mandy Moore

Minnie Driver

Piper Perabo

FAVORITE NEW TV COMEDY

American Housewife

The Good Place

The Great Indoors

Kevin Can Wait

Man with a Plan

Son of Zorn

Speechless

FAVORITE NEW TV DRAMA

Bull

Conviction

Designated Survivor

The Exorcist

Frequency

Lethal Weapon

MacGyver

No Tomorrow

Notorious

Pitch

Pure Genius

This Is Us

Timeless