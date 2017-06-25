The forthcoming third season of Comedy Central's Rick and Morty has become a point of extreme frustration -- and concern -- for fans of the zany animated series, but co-creator Dan Harmon has spoken up to ensure that all the waiting will be worth it once the show does debut.

In response to a Twitter inquiry about the possibility that the show had become too popular to maintain his enthusiasm for the series, Harmon addressed the show's delay in a series of tweets. "I promise it will not happen. RaM dies of satisfaction in..I'm guessing 2040," he wrote.

"I feel bad for any fan worrying about any show-threatening issue," he added. "Justin [Roiland] and I are very regretful about the season taking way too long. I want to explain 'what happened' because it's way less dramatic than you might ever imagine. Post internet TV audiences are so used to finding out there's an intriguing/confusing/intense reason 4 delays ... and Christ knows if you've ever seen MY name on the internet I've only got myself to blame for an association with intrigue/confusion/drama. But the truth in this case is so very boring."

Rick and Morty, Comedy Central

Harmon goes on to detail the creative process that he and Roiland engaged in on the writing side, which spurred a delay -- and a Szechuan sauce-centric April Fool's Day reveal.

"The reason S3 took long is because it took long to write, because it was S3 of a show that we were scared to make worse than S2 or S1. It's a common yet odd phenomenon," he said. "But don't worry about the content, because, the reason overthought slows you down is, you just do way more versions of stuff than needed. You usually end up back where you started. So as far as I can tell, although I'm too close to it, it's just another good season of [Rick and Morty]... That's it. Boring answer."

Harmon's response comes after reports that he and Roiland have been feuding behind the scenes so much that the series risked cancellation over the creative tiffs. Roiland, for his part, decided to respond in an entirely different way: by snarkily confirming the headlines associated with their supposed beef.

I'm so sorry guys. Sorry about this super factual information. @danharmon and I are so sorry for this totally believable and true story. pic.twitter.com/8LPaGy4Udh — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) June 24, 2017

As for when the third season of Rick and Morty will officially debut -- setting aside the April Fool's Day airing of the premiere episode -- it's still unclear.