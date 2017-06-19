The Emmys might boast all the prestige and drama, but we all know it's The Teen Choice Awards that host the flashiest shows from Pretty Little Liars to Teen Wolf to The 100; shows that don't get a lot of recognition from "adults" but have all the teens tuning in.
Now, we've got the official first wave of nominees for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, and the nominees are impressive to say the least. This year, newbies like Riverdale and This Is Us made the cut in several categories, alongside tried-and-true series that are already on their way out like The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars.
There's also a "Throwback TV Show" category this year, with iconic shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The O.C, but personally we're pulling for Veronica Mars.
Check out the TV nominees below, and the full list of nominees (in categories like Music, Comedy, and Movies) at TeenChoice.com
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Ian Harding - Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams - Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett - Empire
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson - Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne - Famous In Love
Lucy Hale - Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse - Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell - Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario - Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley - The 100
Dylan O'Brien - Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder - The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles - Supernatural
Joseph Morgan - The Originals
Matthew Daddario - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Abigail Spencer - Timeless
Eliza Taylor - The 100
Emeraude Toubia - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison - Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham - The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla - Once Upon A Time
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood - Supergirl
Clayne Crawford - Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna - Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin - The Flash
Stephen Amell - Arrow
Wentworth Miller - Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz - Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton - The Flash
Danielle Panabaker - The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards - Arrow
Jordana Brewster - Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist - Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg - Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Hudson Yang - Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil - Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau - Baby Daddy
Micah Fowler - Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure - Fuller House
Emma Roberts - Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez - Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver - iZombie
Yara Shahidi - black-ish
Zendaya - K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson - To Tell the Truth
Ellen DeGeneres - The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden - The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks - America's Got Talent