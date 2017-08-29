Now Playing Mindy Kaling Is Expecting Her First Child

The Mindy Project has scored a major guest star for its final season.

Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon will be hanging out with Mindy (Mindy Kaling) in the upcoming season of the Hulu show. Witherspoon posted a photo of the script for Episode 7 on Instagram, confirming she's coming to have some fun with the Mindy Project crew.

Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject! ✨ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

"Is it possible to have too much fun on set? Exciting cave-dwelling things to come with @mindykaling and #TheMindyProject!" the actress wrote. This is Kaling and Witherspoon's second team-up. The two actresses are playing Ms. Who and Ms. Whatsit respectively in Ava Duvernay's A Wrinkle in Time due out next year.

Witherspoon isn't the only exciting person to show up in the final season. Mindy Project vet Chris Messina is also coming back for the final season -- which could mean big things for Mindy's "not traditional" happy ending.

The Mindy Project Season 6 hits Hulu Tuesday, Sept. 12.