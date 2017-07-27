Congrats, The Mindy Project fans! Chris Messina is returning to the show's sixth and final season in multiple episodes.

The exciting news was announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour along with the additional scoop that Ike Barinholtz will be directing one of the episodes Messina is returning for.

Fans hoping for a rekindling of Mindy and Danny's relationship, however, might be a little disappointed. Executive producers Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton are both aware that fans have been left with the sense that Danny and Mindy are "endgame" and that's where the show should reasonably head during its final season.

Kaling and Warburton didn't definitively rule out the idea, promising "clarity" on their relationship, but they also made sure to mention that both Danny and Mindy are married to other people now.

"They're always going to be in each other's life, they have a kid together," Warburton says. "It's great to see what that means this season."

"They co-parent, which has been really funny to write. It's been great to visit him again," Kaling says.

They also confirmed they've written a lot of "fun stuff" for Messina, which we assume means he'll be performing another shirtless dancing scene. Don't take that away from us.

The Mindy Project premieres Sept. 12th on Hulu.