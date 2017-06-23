Raven is coming home in the new trailer for the That's So Raven spin-off.

The new series, Raven's Home, follows the life of the psychic Raven (Raven-Symone) and her best friend Chelsea (Annelise van der Pol) now that they're adults and mothers. In this new trailer, first posted by E! Online, Raven introduces the audience to all the new kids of the show, including her twins Booker (Isaac Ryan Brown) and Nia (Navia Robinson) and Chelsea's son Levi (Jason Maybaum).

From the looks of the new trailer, Raven and Chelsea will be back to their usual crazy hijinks and physical gaffes as Raven's unfortunately-timed visions of the future always end up getting her into trouble.

"Sure, I can see the future, but I never saw all this coming," Raven teases in the voiceover. You would have thought all that practice in high school would have helped her see the future a little more clearly, but we are more than happy to return to Raven's crazy adventures.

Check out the trailer and then mark your calendars for Friday, July 21 at 10/9c on Disney Channel, because that's when Raven's Home premieres, right after the world premiere of the latest Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 2.