Your nostalgia is all grown up, and the reboot machine will not stop. Disney is back on the trend of revisiting old tween shows and released the first trailer for the That's So Raven spin-off Raven's Home.

Raven's Home will pick up with BFFs Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) as two divorced single moms raising their families together under one roof (it sounds like That's So Fuller House, doesn't it?). And when Raven's kids begin showing signs that they inherited their mother's ability to see the future, the already chaotic household gets a little more hectic.

Disney previously made a sequel series to Boy Meets World appropriately titled Girl Meets World and, like Raven's Home, followed the children of the source material's now grown-up stars. The series was canceled earlier this year after three seasons.

Raven's Home will premiere Friday, July 21 on The Disney Channel.