At this point, Shonda Rhimes all but owns ABC with her impressive lineup of Shondaland shows, and she certainly doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Still, certain shows stand out as studs, while other fall further down on the sweet scale.

With The Catch down for the count and Grey's Anatomy all but untouchable, it's clear that there's a first and last place here, but where do all the other shows fall? We've used our extensive expertise (thank you very much) to give you a definitive ranking of all Shondaland shows.

7) The Catch

A thief in love with the woman who's hunting him down is a pretty catch premise, but even that star-crossed romance and a total revamp for Season 2 couldn't save The Catch from cancellation.

6) Off the Map

Remember when Riggs ( Martin Henderson) and Ben (Jason George) were busy saving lives in South America? No? That's okay, this one and done show was fun to binge, but we definitely preferred Henderson and George on Grey's.

5) Still Star-Crossed

Shondaland's newest Shakespearean drama has a pretty intriguing concept, especially considering it's the first period piece from the small production company. However, what we've seen so far hasn't give us reason to think it can contend with the heavy hitters yet.

4) Private Practice

The only thing better than fawning over Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) was fawning over poor Addison (Kate Walsh), who became the unfortunate collateral damage of their epic love story. Addison got hers though, with a six-year run of her own show that was pretty awesome in its own right.

3) How to Get Away with Murder

The train has come off the rails a little now that How to Get Away with Murder is entering its third season (with at least five murders to keep track of), but this show is still one of the most compelling things on TV. Viola Davis brings a powerful punch of emotion each week, and the season-long mysteries continue to be utterly captivating.

2) Scandal

No one knows how to handle business like Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), and while we're bummed Scandal's story has to end after Season 6, that only means that we're in for one hell of a final season.

1) Grey's Anatomy

There will never be a show (medical or otherwise) that will match the utter perfection of Grey's Anatomy. Even witnessing the tragic end of Meredith and Derek couldn't knock this show down, and we wouldn't be surprised if it continued on for years to come. Cheers to you, Grey's Anatomy fans!