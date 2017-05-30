We don't blame you if you're still recovering from the Grey's Anatomy Season 13 finale, but here at TVGuide.com, we've already got our eye on Season 14.

We know a few things about Season 14 for sure so far. First, Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) is gone for good given that Hinton has joined Alan Ball's upcoming HBO drama. Edwards' new lease on life unfortunately means an end to her life at Grey Sloan Memorial. We'll also almost certainly get a first look at the Grey's Anatomy firefighter spinoff before the new show launches in 2018.

As far as speculation goes, we're of the mind that we might be kissing Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Riggs' (Martin Henderson) relationship goodbye. Now that Owen's (Kevin McKidd) sister is back in the picture, we're getting serious deja vu from Season 2, when McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) chose Meredith over his ex-wife Addison (Kate Walsh). It's a bit of a stretch to think she'll manage to pull that off again, no matter how great her relationship with Riggs is.

There's also a chance that Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) love life might take a "messy" turn according to TV Line. We're not sure how we'd feel about inserting Maggie into a love triangle with Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April (Sarah Drew) though, mostly because she deserves a win in the relationship department eventually.

Grey's Anatomy returns in the fall, and will air Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.