Psych: The Movie celebrates everything the original series was, from pineapples to puns to weird disguises. And just like the original series, the movie ends on a bit of a wild note that seems to hit the reset button on the premise we know and love.

Besides being a totally wacky, but wonderful way to feature an incredible guest appearance, the final two minutes will leave fans on a pretty great cliffhanger that perfectly tees up a potential movie sequel.

Naturally, we asked series creator Steve Franks whether the plan is to make said guest star a central role in the sequel — should it ever happen — and he confirmed that if USA gives them the go ahead, Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) will have their hands full dealing with the guest star full-time.

"It's set up that he kind of needs to be," Franks told TV Guide. "I hope we haven't shot ourselves in the foot that way."

Psych: The Movie will air Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA.