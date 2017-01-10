Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Are you sitting down, Psych fans? Because we have some news.

Although the USA comedy about a fake psychic detective and his best friend who solve mysteries has only been off the air for a few years, the possibility of returning to Santa Barbara for more adventures with Shawn and Gus could be a very real possibility.

"Oh, I think there's definitely something coming," Dulé Hill told TVGuide.com when asked about a possible reunion while promoting his new CBS series Doubt at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

"I love the whole Psych world. [James] Roday is my buddy. I love him dearly and we have a great time working together, so I'm hoping that [series creator] Steve Franks and the whole USA team will come together and make something happen."

That sounds hopeful, right? Almost better than hopeful, if we're being honest and totally not at all reading into what he said. Frankly, we don't think we are. Because Hill also had one last message for fans:

So you're telling me there's a chance?!