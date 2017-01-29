Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Saturday's (Jan. 29) Producers Guild Awards saluted some of Hollywood's buzziest productions of both the big and small screen variety, but given the raring political climate of the evening, with massive sudden protests erupting at airports across the nation in response to President Trump's "Muslim Ban," the event was also home to some poignant commentary from its winners and presenters.

Singer-songwriter John Legend, who introduced the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures-winning film La La Land, reacted to Trump's controversial executive order barring entry to refugees, visa, and green card-holders from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

"Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions," Legend said to seize on his platform of the moment. "Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm America has to be better than that."

Legend's words were echoed by La La Land producer Marc Platt, who accepted the film's PGA win and said, "The power of cinema cannot be denied and has no borders. We must believe love can change our lives, as much as it can change the world."

PGA Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal, in delivering the Stanley Kramer Award to Loving, set the tone for the event's connection to current events by declaring, "It has never been more important than right now to recognize our shared humanity and the quietly unshakable bond between Richard and Mildred Loving, who-just like Stanley Kramer's classic characters-stood as the ultimate rebuke to a culture intent on dividing us. Loving is a film that's unthinkable without the path that Stanley Kramer blazed, and one the great filmmaker would be proud to recognize as part of his legacy."

The PGAs have thus joined a growing trend of such awards show participants, and Hollywood at large, transforming what might otherwise be a moment of sheer industry celebration into a sounding board against the new administration's most, following the example set by Meryl Streep and others at the Golden Globe Awards earlier in the month.

Of course, there were also prizes aplenty to be handed out Saturday night. Stranger Things producers Matt and Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson took home the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television Drama, beating out heavy-hitters for the year including Game of Thrones and Westworld. Stranger Things was nominated for two Golden Globes and will compete in three acting categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile Atlanta's Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, and Alex Orr claimed the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television Comedy over black-ish, Modern Family, and Veep. Atlanta previously won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, while Glover took home the prize for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy as well.

Also collecting prizes from the Producer's Guild were the creatives behind the documentary O.J.: Made in America, Zootopia, Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and VICE World of Sports, as well as Sesame Street, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Voice, Netflix's Making a Murderer, and The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Check out the full list of 2017 Producer's Guild Award winners below:

Visionary Award: Megan Ellison

Stanley Kramer Award: Loving (Ged Doherty, Colin Firth, Sarah Green, Nancy Buirski, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf)

Milestone Award: Tim Rothman

Lifetime Achievement Award in Motion Pictures: Irwin Winkler

Lifetime Achievement Award in Television: James L. Brooks

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

WINNER: O.J.: Made in America (Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow)

Dancer (Gabrielle Tana)

The Eagle Huntress (Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell)

Life, Animated (Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams)

Tower (Keith Maitland, Susan P. Thomson, Megan Gilbride)

Outstanding Children's Program

WINNER: Sesame Street (Season 46)

Girl Meets World (Season 2, Season 3)

The Octonauts (Season 4)

School of Rock (Season 1)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 9)

Outstanding Digital Series

WINNER: Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 7, Season 8)

30 for 30 Shorts (Season 5)

Epic Rap Battles of History (Season 5)

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Academy (Season 1)

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts

Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

WINNER: La La Land (Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger)

Arrival (David Linde, Aaron Ryder, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine)

Hidden Figures (Theodore Melfi, Pharrell Williams, Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti)

Deadpool (Lauren Shuler Donner, Ryan Reynolds, Simon Kinberg)

Fences (Denzel Washington, Scott Rudin, Todd Black)

Lion (Angie Fielder, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman)

Hacksaw Ridge (Bill Mechanic, David Permut)

Manchester by the Sea (Kevin J. Walsh, Lauren Beck, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Matt Damon)

Hell or High Water (Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn)

Moonlight (Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski)

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

WINNER: Zootopia (Clark Spencer)

Finding Dory (Lindsey Collins)

The Secret Life of Pets (Janet Healy, Christopher Meledandri)

Kubo and the Two Strings (Travis Knight, Arianne Sutner)

Moana (Osnat Shurer)

Outstanding Sports Program

WINNER: Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 22)

WINNER: VICE World of Sports (Season 1)

E:60

The Fight Game with Jim Lampley (Episode: "The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali")

Hard Knocks (Season 11)

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama

WINNER: Stranger Things (Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson - Season 1)

Better Call Saul (Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Melissa Bernstein, Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Robin Sweet, Diane Mercer, Bob Odenkirk - Season 2)

Game of Thrones (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Carolyn Strauss, Bryan Cogman, Lisa McAtackney, Christopher Newman, Greg Spence - Season 6)

House of Cards (Beau Willimon, Dana Brunetti, Michael Dobbs, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, John Mankiewicz, Robert Zotnowski, Jay Carson, Frank Pugliese, Boris Malden - Season 4)

Westworld (J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk, Athena Wickham, Kathy Lingg, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Kath Lingenfelter, Cherylanne Martin - Season 1)

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

WINNER: Making a Murderer (Season 1)

30 for 30 (Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Bill Simmons, Erin Leyden, Gentry Kirby, Andrew Billman, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton - Season 7)

60 Minutes (Season 48, Season 49)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig - Season 5-8)

Hamilton's America

Outstanding Producer of Competition Television

WINNER: The Voice (Audrey Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker, Carson Daly - Season 9-11)

The Amazing Race (Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark A. Vertullo - Season 27, Season 28)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 7, Season 8)Lip Sync Battle (Season 1, Season 2)

Top Chef (Dan Cutforth, Tom Colicchio, Casey Kriley, Padma Lakshmi, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Erica Ross, Patrick Schmedeman, Ellie Carbajal - Season 13)

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 3)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 1)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (Ben Winston, Rob Crabbe, Mike Gibbons, Amy Ozols, Sheila Rogers, Michael Kaplan, Jeff Kopp, James Longman, Josie Cliff, James Corden - Season 2)

Real Time with Bill Maher (Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood - Season 14)

Saturday Night Live (Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Ken Aymong - Season 42)

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy

WINNER: Atlanta (Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, Alex Orr - Season 1)

Black-ish (Kenya Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Vijal Patel, Gail Lerner, Corey Nickerson, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk, Hale Rothstein, Michael Petok, Yvette Lee Bowser - Season 2)

Modern Family (Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko, Jeffrey Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Vali Chandrasekaran, Andrew Gordon, Jon Pollack, Chuck Tatham, Chris Smirnoff, Sally Young - Season 7)

Silicon Valley (Season 3)

Veep (David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Morton, Morgan Sackett, Sean Gray, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jim Margolis, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Chris Addison, Rachel Axler, David Hyman, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren - Season 5)

Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television

WINNER: The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich)

Black Mirror (Season 3)

The Night Manager (Simon Cornwell, Stephen Garrett, Stephen Cornwell, Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Susanne Bier, David Farr, John le Carré, William D. Johnson, Alexei Boltho, Rob Bullock)The Night Of

Sherlock (Episode: "Sherlock: The Abominable Bride #4.0")