The 2017 Golden Globe Awards might've been a relatively polite event overall, but if there was one person who was not getting the kitten glove treatment by anyone during the ceremony, it was President-elect Donald Trump. From the very beginning, his name (and more importantly, forthcoming position as the United States' Commander in Chief) was a source of ridicule, disbelief and call-to-action by the talent which took the stage for their various portions of the show.

The first to get in his jabs was Jimmy Fallon, whom many fault with having kowtowed to the then-candidate on his own late-night talk show shortly before Election Night. "This is the Golden Globes," he said in his introduction, "one of the few places left in America that still honors the popular vote." He continued to rail on, saying, "Game of Thrones was nominated tonight. The show has so many plot twists and shocking moments. A lot of people have wondered what it would have been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well, in 12 days we're going to find out."

He also took a jab at the fact that the caliber of talent in the room this evening far exceeded the esteem on Donald Trump's inauguration performers list, saying, "The film Florence Foster Jenkins was nominated. The character has been dubbed the world's worst opera singer, and even she turned down performing at Donald Trump's inauguration. It's tough to book." And, finally, Fallon made light of what is perhaps the most grim line in the current newsfeed of Americans right now, saying, "Of course the ballots for tonight's Golden Globes were carefully tabulated by the accounting firm Ernst and Young and Putin." Yowza.

Fallon was then followed up in his politischtick by Hugh Laurie (Best Supporting Actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie winner for The Night Manager), who said, "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this amazing honor. I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able to say I won this at the last-ever Golden Globes. I don't mean to be gloomy. It's just that it has the words 'Hollywood,' 'foreign' and 'press' in the title -- I don't know what ... I also think to some Republicans even the word 'association' is slightly sketchy."

And, last but not least, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Meryl Streep dedicated the vast majority of her time on the stage to slamming the PEOTUS and what his win signifies for the personality of the populace. "You and all of us in this room belong to the most vilified segments of America right now: the Hollywood Foreign Press. Think about it: Hollywood, foreigners, and the press. It's just a bunch of people from other places ... Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick us out, all you'll have to watch are football and Mixed Martial Arts, which are not the arts," she said.

She then turned to encourage the HFPA and creatives alike to unite in opposition to the kind of cruelty Donald Trump displayed in what she declared the true "most impressive performance" of 2016: "Not because it was good -- there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was the moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't a movie, this is real life."

"This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone [like Donald Trump] gives permission for others to do the same thing," said Streep. "It filters down to everyone else because disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose. We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call 'em on the carpet for every outrage. Join me in supporting a committee to protect journalists because we'll need them going forward, and they'll need us to safeguard the truth."

In conclusion, she borrowed a phrase from the late Carrie Fisher, whom she lovingly referred to as "the dear, departed Princess Leia," to advise everyone within earshot, "take your broken heart, make it into art."

We await Trump's tweet on the night's events.