She's gonna marry Harry.

Prince Harry, the younger son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles and fifth in line to the British throne, is engaged to Suits actress Meghan Markle, Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles, announced Monday.

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle," the announcement, posted on Twitter, read. "The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents."

Prince Harry and Markle began dating last year after being introduced by mutual friends. They made their first public appearance together in September. They will live in Nottingham Cottage at Buckingham Palace. The announcement was accompanied by the first official photo of the couple.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Markle, who has played Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama Suits since 2011, is reportedly leaving the show at the end of the current season. Before her alleged exit, Suits is expected to finally feature the much-anticipated wedding between Rachel and Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, who is also rumored to be leaving Suits this season.

Adams shared his hilarious response to his onscreen fiancée's engagement on Twitter Monday morning, much to the delight of Suits fans.