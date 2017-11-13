Suits could look very different if it lands a reportedly likely Season 8.

Both Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are eyeing to exit the series at the end of Season 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Adams has been in contract disputes for months and is now looking to leave the series to pursue other creative endeavors, though the door would remain open for him to return as a guest star as needed.

Markle's exit from the series has been speculated about and borderline predicted since her relationship with Prince Harry went public in 2016. The actress recently met Queen Elizabeth for tea, which only added fuel to the impending royal nuptials fire.

Adams and Markle play Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively on USA's second highest-rated drama series. Their characters have been romantically entangled since near the start of the series, but have spent the last three seasons engaged to be married. Their wedding is reportedly set for some time in the back half of Season 7, which may make it easy for them to ride off into the sunset together instead of returning for a potential Season 8.

If the exit rumors are true, the back half of Suits Season 7 will have a lot to deal with. The summer finale ended with Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) sharing a game-changing kiss. The season's final episodes will also include a backdoor pilot for the Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) centered spin-off, which will see the former head of Pearson Specter Litt navigating into the shark-infested waters of Chicago politics.

Suits returns to USA this winter.