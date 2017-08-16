A day will come when the thought of yet another potential spin-off warrants disdain and staunch rejection but today is not that day. Today, TV Guide has learned that the team behind Suits is working on a spin-off starring the great Gina Torres and we hope it finds its way to TV as soon as possible.

The network announced Wednesday that the Season 7 finale of Suits, which is scheduled to air in early 2018, will also serve as a the pilot for potential spin-off centering around powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Torres).

The episode reunites Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) with their old friend as she adjusts to her new life in the Windy City. After entering the seedy world of politics, she'll have to rely on her wits and the trustworthy relationships from Pearson Spector Litt to navigate this new world.

The pilot will be produced and written by Suits creator Aaron Korsh and executive-produced by the likes of Daniel Arkin, Doug Liman, Davis Bartis and Gene Klein.

Suits airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA.