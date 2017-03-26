Pretty Little Liars is coming to a close, and for a lot of fans they have one priority in mind -- seeing their favorite couples get their happily ever after.

Getting to see your favorite relationship make it to the series finale is called the "end game", and Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King says the fans are going to get what they want. She wouldn't reveal exactly which couples will make it to those multiple final season weddings, but there are happy endings coming your way. It's just not going to be easy.

"All the end games will be the end games, but no one will get there super easily," King said during the Liars panel at PaleyFest 2017. "There are some bends in the road that we have to live with to get there."

For those that have lost track of what's been going on in Rosewood, the end game couples are the happy endings for the four main girls. While Hanna (Ashley Benson) and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) already reunited in the first half of first seven, but the three other girls' romantic destinies still hang in the balance.

Pretty Little Liars

Spencer (Troian Bellisario) and Toby (Keegan Allen) shared an intimate kiss before he tried to leave town and ended up in a massive car wreck. Spencer was also shot by A.D. and was left bleeding out in the final scene of the midseason finale. The first scene of the final season premiere shown at PaleyFest revealed that Toby and Spencer do survive their near death experiences, but they are both in critical condition.

Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Allison (Sasha Pieterse) also shared a great kiss in the mid-season finale, but Emily is still attached to Paige (Lindsey Shaw). Allison still has to prove that her feelings for Emily are real and not just a manipulation. King promised during the panel that Allison will be exploring her sexuality though, and Emily "has a huge part in that." Oh, and there's that whole Allison is mysteriously pregnant thing is a pretty big wrench in their road to happiness.

Aria (Lucy Hale) and Ezra (Ian Harding) have been the most stable relationship on the show, but even they are going to have their troubles in the final ten episodes now that Ezra's ex, Nicole (Rebecca Breeds), is still alive. Nicole is definitely going to make things very complicated for Ezria, who were planning a trip down the aisle before she was rescued. Harding also admitted during the panel that the love triangle can be a bit "brutal" at times during the final ten episodes.

Pretty Little Liars: How will Aria react to Ezra and Nicole's reunion?

Every couple will have their troubles to go through, but that's exactly what the producers want to deliver an entertaining show to their fans.

"Their end game is end game, but without hurdles the prize isn't worth anything," executive producer Joe Dougherty explained during the panel. "So many fans say, 'Why can't they just be happy?' Who wants to see that?...You have to earn your happy endings."

Pretty Little Liars can start to deliver those end games Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.