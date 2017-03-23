It was the reunion seen around the world.

Ezra (Ian Harding) and Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) reunited on international television with Aria (Lucy Hale) watching hopelessly in Rosewood at the end of Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 mid-season finale. The intimate embrace and kiss put a huge question mark over where Aria and Ezra's engagement stands going into the final ten episodes of the series. So we decided to ask Ezra himself how things are looking when Pretty Little Liars returns.

"He's a little stressed," Harding confessed to us. "Just thinking about it makes me stressed and I know it's not real. I think he's a little torn. I think they handle it well, but yet there's going to be a total crap storm around [Ezra]."

But how does poor Aria feel? She won't be as angry as some Pretty Little Liars fans were when they saw Ezra and Nicole together, but she's not really okay with what happened either.

"There must be a litlte bit of anger," Harding admits. "Aria and Ezra, apart from the fact they seem to be chased by a homicidal entity, they have a very healthy-ish relationship...[Aria] is empathetic. She does understand the situation he's in, but yeah, I'd be pretty destroyed if the man I was in love with kissed another woman on international television. I'd be upset."

See just how upset Aria is when Pretty Little Liars returns Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.