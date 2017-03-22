The final season of Pretty Little Liars is upon us, which calls for a little bit of reflection.

The Liars spent five and a half seasons trying to figure out who A was. They thought they caught a break when Mona (Janel Parrish) revealed herself as the mysterious figure at the end of the Season 2 -- but it turned out there was someone else picking up the game and the girls considered everyone to be a suspect at some point.

To celebrate the final season, TVGuide.com has put together a list of every Rosewood resident and passer-through who was at one point or another considered to be the mysterious person under the hood -- either as A or the new villain A.D. Everyone from Jenna Marshall (Tammin Sursok) to Ezra (Ian Harding) is on the list.

Check out all of the suspects below and relive all of the paranoia.