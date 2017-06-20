Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

Pretty Little Liars fans with DirecTV had a rough time on Tuesday night when they tuned into the penultimate episode of their favorite mystery show.

The audio during the first act of the show was skipping, including during commercials, making the first 10 minutes almost inaudible. Tuesday's episode will answer a lot of the series' lingering questions, according to creator I. Marlene King, so fans were extremely peeved to be missing crucial information.

They took to Twitter to vent their frustration before DirecTV was able to fix the issue after the second commercial break. Thank goodness the sound came back before Charlotte's (Vanessa Ray) killer was revealed or else there might have been riots.

PLL audio isnt working so you check twitter and find out everyone with direct tv is pissed off too @DIRECTV @FreeformTV #pllaywithshay pic.twitter.com/aHNw923sJA — Mtwinner96 (@mtwinner96) June 21, 2017

My face when my audio won't work on Freeform. And it's the only station to do so. pic.twitter.com/XaMUzHnnyl — Lindsey (@lindsbabyy11) June 21, 2017

I don't know if it's @DIRECTV or @FreeformTV but the fact that I can't watch #PrettyLittleLiars due to this horrible sound is annoying — Andrea Cupolo (@andymarie21) June 21, 2017

WHY DID DIRECTV HAVE TO HAVE SOUND ISSUES EXACTLY AT THE TIME PLL STARTED?!?! — Sandra 🌻 (@SandraaJ_) June 21, 2017

TVGuide.com reached out to DirecTV for comment but did not hear back from corporate as of press time. However, the DirecTV service Twitter did reply that the issue was being looked into.

We're here for you! We're aware of the issue, and we have techs working to resolve. We thank you for your patients. ^TeciR — DIRECTV Service (@DIRECTVService) June 21, 2017

Pretty Little Liars ends next Tuesday, June 27 at 8/7c on Freeform.