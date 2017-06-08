Now Playing How The Pretty Little Liars Reacted When They Found Out Who A.D. Is

Pretty Little Liars fans are getting answers sooner rather than later for a change.

There are only three hours left of the Freeform series -- a penultimate episode on Tuesday, June 13 followed by the two-hour series finale on June 20. There's still a lot the Liars need to uncover before they are ready to take A.D. down once and for all, and series creator and executive producer I. Marlene King is promising that the answers will start to unfold in Tuesday's finale set up.

"This is a unique season for us because the second to last episode, the penultimate episode, really feels like a finale," King told TVGuide.com and a small group of reporters at the ATX festival in Austin on Thursday. "A lot gets wrapped in that episode."

The idea was to give the audience the answers so that the final two hours of the show would feel more like a cinematic experience, rather than jam-packed with action and mystery solving.

"In the finale, there's a big chance for the characters to breathe and have real life before the poop hits the fan," King says.

A chance to breathe doesn't mean the finale -- or the penultimate -- won't be exciting. King promises there's an "event," ahem-a-wedding-ahem, that forced costume designer Cameron Dale to do a lot of planning ahead.

"We've said there are two weddings at least this season," King said. "So Cam was on the phone, because something like a wedding dress is special, or a wedding ring. Any of those things takes a lot of planning."

We have no idea what couple(s) will be featured in the wedding(s) -- "Emison," "Haleb" and "Ezria" have all taken significant steps towards the aisle in the final season but haven't tied the knot yet. King isn't giving any hints on that front, but she has one word to describe the final episodes of Pretty Little Liars.

"It's going to be big," she says. "It's going to be really big."

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.