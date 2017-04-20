Now Playing Pretty Little Liars: How Will the Girls Deal With A.D.'s New Game?

A.D.'s "Endgame" has begun on Pretty Little Liars and none of the girls are safe.

Spencer (Troian Bellisario) literally opened Pandora's Box when she decided to start playing the terrifying board game A.D. sent to the girls and now all of them are in for a rollercoaster ride of dares and reveals in the final nine episodes of the series.

The board game was designed to divide and conquer the Liars, according to creator I. Marlene King. Which one of them has the most to fear from a vicious A.D. out to expose all of their secrets, though? The cast told TVGuide.com at the Freeform Upfronts presentation in New York City on Wednesday that none of them have a fun time playing the game and everyone is going to feel A.D.'s wrath by the end.

While most of the cast was vague about what exactly was in store for them going forward, Lucy Hale teased that Aria will be put in the most uncomfortable position she's been in yet. Considering the fact that Aria had to find out her teacher-boyfriend was actually an aspiring novelist stalking her friends for years a few seasons ago, a new level of uncomfortable really means something here.

A.D.'s game continues as Pretty Little Liars airs its final season Tuesdays at 8/7c on Freeform.

Additional reporting by Sadie Gennis.