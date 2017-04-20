Now Playing Pretty Little Liars: Which 'A' Reveal Was the Best?

In its eight years, Pretty Little Liars has given us countless "A" reveals, but some stand out as more memorable than others.

While only Mona (Janel Parrish) and Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) have the official honor of being "A" -- and one unknown person will unmask themselves as A.D. at the end of this season -- there have been several people that creator Marlene King has lead us to believe was the hooded stalker.

The Liars have been betrayed and backstabbed by some of the people closest to them and even some of them have put on a black hood to get a taste of the "A" life. TVGuide.com got a chance to talk to the cast of Pretty Little Liars and asked them what their favorite "reveAl" over the past seven seasons has been.

Many of them chose their own turn under the hood, but which one is your favorite?

