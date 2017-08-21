Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) may be a vampire but the somewhat reformed killer has spent much of Preacher's second season adjusting to a more domesticated life. He's made some major changes so far, like settling into a house with Tulip (Ruth Negga) and participating in regular activities such as... celebrating a friend's birthday with an orgy?

In this exclusive clip from "Dirty Little Secret," Cassidy throws a special party for an old friend and it's proof that he'll never be truly normal. However, that doesn't mean he won't stop trying. "He's attempting being a normal person," Gilgun told TV Guide of his character this season. "To some degree, [Tulip and Jesse] keep him on the straight and narrow." Now that he's calmed down from his barbaric days of using humans as live wine taps, you could say they've done a pretty good job so far.

The episode also finds Jesse (Dominic Cooper) connecting with an unlikely source in an effort to learn more about God's whereabouts. While Tulip and Cassidy are on great terms, she's going to have trouble forgiving Jesse after finding out that he's been lying to her for a while. That means Cassidy may have to take on another domestic role -- playing mediator among his friends.

Is Seth Rogen Planning to Appear on Preacher?

Preacher airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.