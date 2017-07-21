So far, Seth Rogen has only ever been behind the camera on Preacher.

With his partner Evan Goldberg, Rogen executive-produces and frequently directs episodes of AMC's gleefully gory adaptation of Garth Ennis' comic. But he's never acted on the show, and has never suggested he would -- until Preacher's panel at San Diego Comic-Con Friday, when he said he has a role picked out that he'd like to play.

Now, he didn't say what that character would be, or even that he's actually doing it. He doesn't want to spoil the surprise. This could be idle talk and Rogen might still never act on Preacher. But he's thought about it.

What part will he play, speculatively? Moderator Chris Hardwick quipped that that it's Dominic Cooper's part -- that is, the title role of the show.

"The show is called Rabbi now," Rogen joked.

But seriously, we think there are a few characters Rogen might have his eye on. He might want to play God, who Jesse Custer and his friends are searching for (literally -- he's walking the Earth and didn't tell anyone in Heaven where he was going). He might play the Allfather, the leader of the Grail, the mysterious celestial organization that's after Jesse and will play a big part in Season 2 going forward, as shown in the rest-of-season trailer released during the panel (see below). Or he might be playing Seth Rogen, a fictionalized version of himself who meets a grisly end like Tom Cruise did in Season 1. (Our money's on the Allfather, if it's any of the these.)

Preacher airs Mondays at 10/9c on AMC.