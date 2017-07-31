What would Power be without Kanan lurking in the shadows? If Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson follows through with his word, we may soon find out.

In a heated Instagram post, the actor, who also executive-produces the show, put Starz on blast and threatened to walk out over the network's treatment of its highest-rated drama. "I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning," he wrote on Monday. "If the biggest show on your net work doesn't mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I'm taking my talents to south beach f--k this."

So what's got him in a tizzy? Last night's plot-crammed episode which featured three majors deaths including Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose) and Julio (J.R. Ramirez), plus that long-awaited reunion between Kanan and Ghost (Omari Hardwick) might have something to do with it.

According to showrunner Courtney Kemp Agboh, the episode was originally supposed to be broken up into two. "We were going to do two separate episodes: One was going to be Ghost, Kanan, Tariq, Jukebox, and the kidnapping; and one was going to be just Tommy on his journey to Chicago and what happens there," she explained to Entertainment Weekly.

However, when Agboh requested 12 episodes for Season 4 rather than the usual 10, she was denied. As a result, writers were forced to sacrifice some storylines along the way and pack more into Sunday's night adrenaline-filled episode. "Because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode...The upshot was that we had to lose some story lines and some story," she added.

Starz's refusal to order additional episodes is a little bit dismissive, since the hit drama has already been renewed through Season 5. If 50 Cent does end up leaving, they'll have more than just episode numbers to worry about.

