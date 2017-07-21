Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) might not have murdered Greg Knox (Andy Bean) on Power, but that doesn't mean he's completely innocent. So how far will he go to protect himself now that he's facing the death penalty?

Pretty damn far, according to creator Courtney Kemp Agboh.

"I think it's going to be very very painful for him," Agboh says of what Ghost will have to do to survive.

With his public image tarnished, the prosecution out for blood, his money nearly all gone and a prison guard constantly harassing him, Ghost is officially backed into a corner. That means he'll have to take drastic measures to save himself (and his business) on Sunday's episode, but this time, Ghost will cross a line he may never be able to come back from.

Hang in there, Jamie. We're still rooting for you.