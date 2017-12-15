After playing Haley Marshall on The Vampire Diaries and The Originalsfor more than half a decade, Phoebe Tonkin is preparing for a major change of pace.

The actress will join Alias alum Amy Irving for a guest spot on Showtime's The Affair, TVLine reports, starring as the assistant of someone with a tenuous connection to Cole (Joshua Jackson). And reading between the lines, it sounds like they may be a bit more than mere acquaintances, but we'll have to wait and see.

The new season is also expected to separate Cole and Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Noah (Dominic West), and Helen (Maura Tierney) from one another a bit more than we've seen in the first three seasons which, according to Sarah Treem, were the only seasons she'd originally intended on making when she first pitched the show to Showtime. And what's even more interesting is that they are all expected to become involved in separate relationships in the new season as well. Drama!

