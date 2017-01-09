The saga of The Affair is far from over. Showtime announced on Monday at the Television Critics Association winter previews that the drama has been renewed for a fourth season.



The show tracks the psychological effects of two married couples after two of the spouses have -- you guessed it -- an affair. The show is currently in its third season, which will wrap up on Jan. 29.

Show creator Sarah Treem told TVGuide.com before this season that her original pitch to the network had only been for three seasons. "I had three seasons planned when I pitched it to Showtime. What I don't know is if there will be more than three seasons," she said at the time. Treem and her writing team had made plans to alter the Season 3 finale if the show was picked up.

Showtime also announced the premiere dates for two of its upcoming series. Guerrilla, a six-part limited event series about political activists in 1970s London starring Idris Elba and Freida Pinto, will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c. The series comes from American Crime's John Ridley and is described by the network as, "a love story set against the backdrop of one of the most politically explosive times in U.K. history."

Jim Carrey's stand-up comedy dramedy I'm Dying Up Here will also hit the airwaves on Sunday, June 4 at 10/9c.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, Showtime's parent company)