Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Pete Davidson wants fans to know there's a very good reason why he's "kinda been missing" from Saturday Night Live over the past few weeks. (And no, it has nothing to do with politics.)

In an open note posted to Instagram on Monday, March 6, 23-year-old Davidson shared some exciting personal news: he's totally sober for the first time in eight years.

"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay," Davidson wrote. "I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action ❤️"

Davidson, who deleted all of his old Instagram photos before the post containing his announcement, then posted a tribute to his girlfriend, Cazzie David. Davidson met David when her father, Larry David, hosted SNL in February 2016, and yes we realize that sentence contains far too many "Davids."

Alec Baldwin May Retire His SNL Trump Impression

"Couldn't pick one so I went with two. Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl," Davidson wrote.

Couldn't pick one so I went with two. Luckiest guy in the world #babygirl A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:30pm PST

He then posted a pic from the recent "Football Party" sketch with Kyle Mooney, Kenan Thompson, Alex Moffatt, and Dave Chappelle, hopefully signaling his readiness to return to the show.

Squad goals A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

Scarlett Johansson will host this Saturday, March 11 with musical guest Lorde, and here's hoping we see a happy and healthy Davidson right alongside them.