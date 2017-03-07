Like Richard Nixon, Alec Baldwin may resign to spare the country more pain.

Saturday Night Live's recurring Donald Trump impressionist told Mario Lopez on Extra that he doesn't plan on playing his well-received role much longer.

"His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin said. "The maliciousness of this White House has people worried. That's why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don't know how much more people can take it."

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

In other words, the joke's not funny anymore.

Baldwin also said that it's unlikely he'll host the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the annual event where a comedian essentially roasts the President, which Trump has said he will skip.

"I don't think they want that, for their prestige and their integrity," he said of having a caricature of the president host. "I think a lot of people are thinking if Trump himself doesn't come and face the music as it were. I don't know what kind of program they're going to have."

"If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I'm not quite sure they'll do. I think they may have a whole other idea," he added.

Of course, Baldwin has to be taken with a grain of salt, because he said in 2014 that he wasn't going to do SNL anymore, along with any other unpaid or non-acting parts of show business.