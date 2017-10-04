Pauley Perrette is leaving NCIS after 15 seasons with the CBS procedural.

The actress announced her decision to exit at the end of the current season on her personal Twitter account Wednesday morning.

"So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)" Perrette wrote. "It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration... I love her as much as you do."

Perrette has been with NCIS since the first season, playing the quirky forensic specialist Abby Sciuoto. She marks the third fan-favorite star to depart the successful drama in the past four years, following the exit of Michael Weatherly in 2016 and Cote de Pablo in 2013. The JAG spin-off has also undergone a series of other behind the scenes changes recently, including the departure of Jennifer Esposito, the addition of new cast member Mario Bello and the tragic death of showrunner Gary Glasberg last September.

In addition to Perrette's role on NCIS, she has also appeared in ABC's When We Rise, 24, Smash and Dawson's Creek.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)