Farewell, Alex Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). We barely knew you! After only one season on NCIS, Jennifer Esposito will exit the CBS drama.

"It was a great experience," Esposito said in a statement to Deadline. "I could not have asked for a better opportunity than to work with the NCIS cast and producers."

As far as how she'll gracefully bow out of the show, we expect the call from her mother she got in the Season 14 finale, which was left as a cliffhanger, will likely be used to explain away her absence when the show returns in the fall for Season 15.

Esposito will remain a recurring star on Showtime's The Affair. With her newfound spare time, the actress has booked a role in the upcoming film Speed Kills.

NCIS returns Tuesdays this fall at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS)