Now Playing Patton Oswalt Loves the It's Always Sunny Characters Even if They're Terrible People

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger have made it official.

A year and a half after his first wife, Michelle McNamara, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46, Oswalt has said "I do" to his new bride, with daughter Alice serving as the couple's flower girl for the ceremony on Saturday.

The pair got engaged in July and spoke out against criticism that they'd moved on from McNamara's passing too quickly, with Oswalt writing, "I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage."

Patton Oswalt Will Voice Uncle Ben on Marvel's Spider-Man

Salenger added, "I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain ... I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all ... Alice is happy and feels loved."

Oswalt shared some select images from his big day on social media Sunday, cheekily writing, "What'd you guys do yesterday?"

World Champion Flower Girl. pic.twitter.com/nORAwEB8eS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 5, 2017

McNamara died in 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Following her death, Oswalt was reportedly introduced to Salenger, an actress, through mutual friend Martha Plimpton over the summer. The two were engaged inside of a month, according to People.