Patton Oswalt is taking on great responsibility.

The comedian and Ratatouille and BoJack Horseman voice actor will be providing the voice of Uncle Ben on Marvel's Spider-Man, which premieres August 19 on Disney XD.

Uncle Ben, of course, is Peter Parker's uncle who raised him and whose death at the hands of a street criminal is one of the things that makes Peter become Spider-Man. The iconic phrase "with great power comes great responsibility" is associated with him.

The rest of Marvel's Spider-Man's voice cast has also been revealed. Robbie Daymond will voice Spider-Man, Max Mittleman is his friend/rival Harry Osborn, and Marvel's Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada, who is also executive producing the series, as the coffee shop owner Joe.

Marvel's Spider-Man is a fresh take on Spider-Man's origin story, as Peter Parker is learning the responsibility that comes along with being a new, super-powered hero in New York City, just as he's being accepted into Horizon High, a high school for brilliant young scientific minds. He struggles with the duality of his social life at school and hiding his secret identity from everyone including his best friend Harry Osborn, who attends the competing Osborn Academy for geniuses. As Peter embraces his alter-ego and takes on super villains such as Vulture, Lizard, Doctor Octopus and Sandman, he watches his hero lifestyle come between his personal relationships and struggles to keep Harry from landing on the wrong side of the law.

Patton Oswalt will also be seen and not just heard on NBC's fall comedy A.P. Bio.

Marvel's Spider-Man premieres Saturday, August 19 at 7am/6c on Disney XD.