Starz's cult comedy Party Down lasted two wonderful seasons before joining the ranks of other fantastic-but-canceled comedies, partly because Starz was still a fledgling network back in 2009 when Party Down premiered and partly because we can't have nice things.

But now Starz is building up its reputation with shows like Power, Outlander and American Gods, so the obvious question on the minds of everyone is, "When will Party Down be revived?"

Well, try never. It's hard to hear, but maybe it's best that we just let Party Down rest as is. And star Adam Scott, who used the show to springboard to stardom on Parks and Recreation, agrees.

"There's always the danger of screwing it up," Scott told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where he was on hand to promote his new Fox comedy Ghosted. "I think it would be the most fun in the world, because I miss those days so much. I think we all do. But there's something nice about it just being those 20 episodes and they're lovely the way they are."

Ghosted premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox. Party Down is available to stream on Hulu.