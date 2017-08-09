If you watched Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, the sequel to Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, you may have noticed that Bradley Cooper looks like a little different.

That's because it's Adam Scott! You know, the lovable Parks and Recreation and Party Down star. Scott joined the Wet Hot crew for this round to take over for Cooper's character, but that last bit of detail apparently wasn't important to Scott.

"David Wain just texted me and asked me if I wanted to do Wet Hot," Scott told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where he was on hand to promote his new Fox comedy Ghosted. "And I just said, 'Yeah, sure.' And he said, 'You want me to call you and tell you about the character?' And I was like, 'Not really, just tell me when and I'll do it.'"

When Scott eventually did find out who he was playing, it was a bit of a surprise.

"It wasn't until a week or two later that they told me I was going to be playing Bradley Cooper's role," he said.

Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later is now streaming on Netflix.