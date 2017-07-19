There's less than three months before Outlanderreturns, and since that's basically like TV Christmas, TV Guide's Megan Vick and Lindsay MacDonald compiled their ultimate Outlander wish list.

1. Reunions! First of all, we can't wait to see Claire (Caitriona Balfe) back in Jamie's (Sam Heughan) arms -- but that's not the reunion we're most looking forward to. The two we really can't wait to see are Jamie and his daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) for the first time. Can you imagine thinking your child was lost forever and then meeting her as a beautiful grown up? Our hearts are ready to explode with joy.

2. Another epic romance! The Season 3 trailer also promises that Brianna and Roger (Richard Rankin) will be taking their relationship to the next level. Approved!

3. A major death! This is Outlander, which means that before such happy things can happen, some dirty business needs to be handled. That's right, we mean Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies). We're ready to see that vile man put in the dirt for good -- and we want Jamie to do the deed. Make it slow and painful. That dude totally deserves it.

4. Hot Fergus! Back on the brighter side, Fergus (Cesar Domboy) is all grown up this season! We fell in love with Jamie and Claire's adopted french son last season, but we've seen pictures of him as an adult and we are so ready. Our eyes, our bodies, everything cannot wait to see what an adult Fergus gets up to. Plus, what's his accent going to sound like?

What are you most looking forward to in Season 3?