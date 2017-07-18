[Warning: The follow contains book and potential show spoilers for Outlander Season 3. Read at your own risk!]

The OutlanderSeason 3 trailer officially dropped on Tuesday and after having some time to recover from all of the glory, TV Guide got out the screen cap button and started to dig deep into the new footage Starz bestowed upon us.

At first watch, it seems like the trailer is just dead set on reminding us that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are separated by seemingly insurmountable odds. They have 200 years, marriages and prisons keeping them apart and the road back to each other keeps filling with obstacles.

However, there are a few big clues about what's coming in Season 3 and some major characters that play pivotal roles in Voyager, the third book in Diana Gabaldon's Outlander novel series, on which this season is based. There are some potential major spoilers for non-book readers ahead, so read on only if you want to know!

1. Jenny's betrayal

Laura Donnelly, Outlander

Twist! The trailer reveals Jamie triumphantly walking through the gates of Lallybroch to announce his return to his family, only to be immediately arrested by red coats and a look that says Jenny (Laura Donnelly) was the one to turn her brother in.

This is a huge divergence from the book. In the original text, Jamie does make it home from Culloden and hides in a cave for several years while the British pillage the highlands looking for Jacobite traitors. He successfully manages to avoid being caught until Jenny goes into labor with her fifth child and red coats show up for a surprise inspection and come dangerously close to finding Jamie hiding in the armoire. To save his family any more stress, he volunteers to surrender himself to the British so his family can have the gold from his capture to live off of. The book uses a neighbor to turn Jamie in to make sure the gold goes to his sister and her children, but here it looks like Jenny turns him in for herself? We're definitely going to need some context for how Jenny could do this to her beloved brother.

2. Hello, John William Grey

David Berry, Outlander

John William Grey (David Berry) is perhaps the most anticipated new character to Outlander. He's the grown up version of the young man Jamie saved before Prestonpan in Season 2, and he's now the head of the prison where Jamie is sent after he's captured at Lallybroch. At first he's tempted to commit the same savage revenge Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) might enjoy when he realizes Jamie is a prisoner, but instead the two create a friendly bond. John's feelings for Jamie inevitably skew towards the romantic and the Scot isn't keen on a repeat of Black Jack's torture so he pushes John away.

Luckily, John isn't really the vindictive type. His affection for Jamie actually saves our hero on multiple occasions. When he and Claire eventually find their way back to each other, it will be because John cared enough about him to intervene.

3. Geneva Dunsany, ugh

Hannah James, Outlander

The show is going here. It would be really hard to avoid it, but we still need to emotionally prepare for the arrival of Geneva Dunsany (Hannah James). In the book, she is the daughter of Lord Dunsany, the man who takes on Jamie as an indentured servant when the prison he was being kept at is turned into a British garrison. Geneva takes a very strong liking to Jamie (because she has eyes, duh) and blackmails him into taking her virginity once she finds out she's being married off to a much older Earl.

Jamie tries to resist, but it's either sleep with the young maiden or risk his family being arrested and having Lallybroch stripped from them. Jamie would rather die than see harm come to his sister or her children, so he goes along with Geneva's despicable plan. Bonus fact: Their sexual rendezvous leads to a BIG surprise nine months later. Oh boy, Jamie.

In a quick flash later in the trailer, we see Jamie's violent encounter with Geneva's husband once the baby is born. We don't recommend shooting nobility at such close range when you're an indentured servant, but Jamie's brash act here will actually lead to his eventual freedom.

4. Brianna and Roger, sitting in a tree, k-i-s-s-i-n-g

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, Outlander

And the study buddies finally take the romance to the next level! We are going to get the start of our Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) love story in Season 3. This was pretty obvious when we met the two future lovebirds in the Season 2 finale, but it's nice to know we'll be seeing them officially together sooner rather than later. Almost everything is right with the world.

5. Claire and Frank "reconnect"

Caitriona Balfe and Tobias Menzies, Outlander

This was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it flash in the trailer. I had to rewind twenty times to grab this screenshot, but it is that important. In Voyager, Claire and Frank are basically roommates co-raising Claire's daughter. Series creator Ron Moore already told us that there'd be a lot more Frank in Season 3 than in the books to help explain who Claire is when we meet her in the 1960s when she attempts to return to Jamie.

The scene above shows Claire and Frank in a very intimate encounter though, but the context of their fireside love making remains unclear. The two spouses are locked in a heated argument for most of the Season 3 trailer as Frank laments that Claire can't let go of the past and be his wife again. Claire later admits that shutting the door on the past was the hardest thing she ever had to do. Does she successfully close the door and open herself up to Frank or does she refuse and the Randall rage inside of him takes over? Though we know that Frank can't hold a candle to Jamie as far as Claire's romances go, it's another thing entirely for him to channel his loathsome ancestor. He's always been a faithful and doting husband to Claire. As painful as it would be to see Claire give up hope on Jaime -- even temporarily -- it's better than finding out she did marry Black Jack incarnate.

Outlander returns Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.