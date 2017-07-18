No more teasing, the first full Outlander Season 3 trailer is here!

While we're excited to see some more footage from the new season, it only further proves that Season 3 will start out as a heartbreaking trial for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) as they try to find their way back to each other with 200 years between them.

The first part of the season will force Claire to figure out how to make a peaceful life with Frank (Tobias Menzies), thinking that the love of her life died on a soggy field in Scotland. It doesn't help that her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) looks more and more like her biological father Jamie with every passing year.

Meanwhile, Jamie survives Culloden, but is cast back into prison by...his sister?? We'll need the context for that betrayal, but fans also get their first peek at Lord John William Grey (David Berry), who will be a very significant character in the upcoming season and essential to Jamie finding his way back to Claire.

Outlander returns Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8/7c on Starz.