Outlander's third season will premiere in September, Starz announced.

This is later than many fans expected, but the network opted to extend the droughtlander in order to due justice to the epic series. "The scale of this book is immense, and we owe the fans the very best show. Returning in September will make that possible," said Carmi Zlotnik, Starz's president of programming.

The 13-episode season - which is based on Diana Gabaldon's third book in the series, Voyager - will pick up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) returned to 1948, pregnant with Jamie's (Sam Heughan) child. It will also detail Jamie's experience in the Battle of Culloden and its disastrous aftermath. But don't worry shippers. Even though Jamie and Claire begin the season separated by centuries and continents, the two will work to find their way back together.

And after two seasons filming in Scotland, production on Outlander will move to Cape Town, South Africa in March to shoot the final five episodes of Season 3. In honor of the move, Balfe and Heughan filmed an adorable video saying goodbye to Scotland and hello to their new home base!