When Orange is the New Black Season 4 ended with Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing a gun at an officer's head while the rest of Litchfield mourned Poussey's (Samira Wiley) tragic death, we knew we were in for an explosive Season 5. And in the latest trailer released by Netflix, the "explosive" part is finally confirmed -- Season 5 will apparently deal with the inmates running the "asylum."

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 leaked after Netflix refused ransom demand

"A riot sparked by Poussey's death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison," Netflix said in a statement. "Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of Litchfield. In real time and over the course of just three days, Season 5 of Orange Is The New Black will leave the inmates' lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve."

Count us in. Especially if Taystee (Danielle Brooks) continues to remind Piper (Taylor Schilling) just how unlikable she truly is.

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.