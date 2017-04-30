"21st century problems" might've been a jocular meme about the modern malaise, but hacking has proven to be a legitimate concern for many in the internet age, and the latest victim of cyber-security conundrums is Netflix.

The New York Times reports that the fifth season of Orange is the New Black was stolen and partially released by a group of hackers identified as The Dark Overlord whose ransom demand from Netflix was rebuffed. The hackers reportedly broke into the files of Larson Studios, a post-production company, to obtain the assets and claims to have also obtained show files for other studios, including ABC and Fox.

"Oh, what fun we're all going to have. We're not playing any games anymore," the hackers wrote on Twitter before publishing certain as-yet-unreleased episodes of OITNB. The site also claimed the hackers could only access 10 of the 13 episodes of Season 5, since they attacked the studio before it had completed the remainder.

In a statement, Netflix revealed that it was aware of the situation and had notified proper authorities.

The hackers wrote of their act, "It didn't have to be this way, Netflix. You're going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We're quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves ... And to the others: there's still time to save yourselves. Our offer(s) are still on the table -- for now."

The FBI is reportedly involved in investigating the source of the breach, theft, and unlawful dissemination of the show materials. Orange Is the New Black Season 5 is currently scheduled for release by the network on June 9th. No word yet as to whether the release date plans will change as a result of the unlawful leak.